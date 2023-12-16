Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 471.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned about 0.18% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 92,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 758.6% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:QLTA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.00. The company had a trading volume of 71,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,337. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.10. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $48.80.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.