Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $454,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,687,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,239. The company has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.49 and a 12 month high of $278.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.93.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

