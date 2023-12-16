Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $507,000 Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 211,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $27.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,968. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $27.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

