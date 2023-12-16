Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $51.51 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,178,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 9.2% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $51,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,593,000 after buying an additional 40,297 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after buying an additional 33,355 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.10. 18,248,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,379,632. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

