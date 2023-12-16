Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.39.

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:NOW traded up $17.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $698.24. 2,182,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,725. The company has a fifty day moving average of $626.08 and a 200 day moving average of $585.78. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $353.62 and a 12 month high of $720.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.44, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,608.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.