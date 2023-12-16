Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,211,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,973,871. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $222.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,159.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.