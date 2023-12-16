Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after purchasing an additional 990,496,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,452,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,324 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,588,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,454,000 after buying an additional 77,215 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after buying an additional 408,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,325,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,014,000 after purchasing an additional 220,339 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.22. 1,637,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,099. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

