Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,793 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $76.18. 1,381,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,487. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $77.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.75.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

