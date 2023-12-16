Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,377,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,575. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $149.95. The company has a market cap of $104.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.71 and a 200 day moving average of $141.18.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

