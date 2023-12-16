Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Invests $532,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,578 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 9.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $539,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 75.0% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,092,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,616,000 after buying an additional 468,000 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,425.2% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 46,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBER. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $61.86. 364,261,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,507,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $63.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.95. The company has a market cap of $127.30 billion, a PE ratio of 126.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

