Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.81. 7,025,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,050. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.49. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

