Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,160,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,326,928. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $200.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

