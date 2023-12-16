Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Purchases 11,746 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 249.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,746 shares during the quarter. Marriott International comprises 0.6% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 28.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth $213,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.14. 3,845,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,838. The company has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.31. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.37 and a 12-month high of $222.15.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.