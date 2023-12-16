Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Purchases 133 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,228 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 141,272.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,081,289,000 after acquiring an additional 47,288,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $421,378,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $151,538,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after buying an additional 992,049 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 846,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,362,000 after buying an additional 628,201 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.59. 5,084,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372,409. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.71, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.55. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $139.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on DXCM

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $36,332.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,102,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $36,332.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,102,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $46,122.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,101.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,432 shares of company stock worth $1,437,477. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.