Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Purchases 3,616 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $35,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 48,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,803. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $213.49. The company has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.71 and its 200-day moving average is $194.54.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

