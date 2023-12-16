Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Purchases 8,620 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2,528.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the second quarter worth $35,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $100,452.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,741.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.35.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,685,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.85. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.16.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. PENN Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN Entertainment Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

