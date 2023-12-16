Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 17,859 Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,859 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Globus Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.11.

Globus Medical Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of GMED stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.54. 2,757,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.08. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $80.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.78 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.