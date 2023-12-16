Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 54,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $8,143,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $190,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 188,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $59.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,458. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.57. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.38 and a 52-week high of $59.80.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

