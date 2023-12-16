Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 74,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.0% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.23. The company had a trading volume of 11,016,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,525. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.52. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $148.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

