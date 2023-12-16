Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $672,000. SFI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 563,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,409,000 after buying an additional 49,717 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.55. The stock had a trading volume of 556,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,253. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.26. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.04 and a 12-month high of $240.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.