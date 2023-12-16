Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 1,370 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,941 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after acquiring an additional 237,109 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 99,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,969,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,519,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 103.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 61,320 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $554.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.00.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.88, for a total value of $250,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,898.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.19, for a total transaction of $5,071,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.88, for a total transaction of $250,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares in the company, valued at $226,898.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,397,085. Corporate insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock traded down $11.96 on Friday, hitting $570.41. 988,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,207. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.18 and a beta of 2.39. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $132.56 and a one year high of $599.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $465.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($9.72). The company had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

