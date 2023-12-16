Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 142,843 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 82.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.38. 703,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,325. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $233.14. The company has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

