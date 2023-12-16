Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 1,800 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $350,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,743,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,766.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $350,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,743,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,766.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 989,677 shares of company stock worth $19,328,329 in the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PLTR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 93,307,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,793,887. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.77.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

