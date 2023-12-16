Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 187 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.84. 8,435,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,893,845. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $153.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.