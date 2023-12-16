Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 2,823 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $289,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 100.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,019 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,033 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 64.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,353,532 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,001,000 after purchasing an additional 531,848 shares in the last quarter.

ANF traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.17. 2,907,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,900. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.87. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $86.09.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.99 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $983,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $208,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

