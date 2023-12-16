Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 291 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in DaVita were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 5,900.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 55.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. TheStreet cut DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVA traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,841,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,126. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.80 and a 12 month high of $116.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 63.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

