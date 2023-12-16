Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 364 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 2.4% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in General Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.64.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.23. 10,842,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,787,602. The company has a market cap of $134.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.10. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

