Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 404 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Wit LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.31. 4,298,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,772. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.38 and a 1-year high of $236.58. The company has a market cap of $331.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

