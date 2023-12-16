Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 440 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Westpark Capital started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,572,052.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,543,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.3 %

PANW traded up $6.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $307.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,110,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,999. The company has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.60, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $318.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.