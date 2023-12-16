Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 443 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $172.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,215. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $141.44 and a one year high of $173.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

