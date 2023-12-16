Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 475 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 27,543 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $478,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 198,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $81.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,178,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,417,294. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average of $81.11.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

