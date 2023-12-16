Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 570 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.97. 970,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.41.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.