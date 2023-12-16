Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 6,411 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,411 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $10,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.44. 8,322,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,005,194. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.90. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $55.72.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.