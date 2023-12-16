Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 717 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 24.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 29,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Shares of BWA traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.86. 4,057,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,284. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 14.19%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

