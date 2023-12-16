Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 73,981 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,981 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned about 0.37% of Cardlytics worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 28,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $408,922.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cardlytics news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $182,466.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,076.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 28,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $408,922.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,740 shares of company stock valued at $923,180 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cardlytics from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

CDLX traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $8.62. 905,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,567. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 30.67% and a negative net margin of 136.23%. The firm had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Articles

