Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 8,128 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,128 shares during the quarter. CION Investment comprises approximately 0.5% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned 0.52% of CION Investment worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CION Investment by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 936,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 41,406 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CION Investment by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 407,899 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CION Investment by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 636,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 93,819 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CION Investment by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 556,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CION Investment by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 94,467 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CION Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

CION Investment Stock Performance

CION stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,950. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. CION Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.30.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.05. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.37%.

CION Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.