Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 8,726 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,726 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Block were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Block in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Block by 885.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Block by 222.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha purchased 495,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,024.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $240,849.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,914 shares in the company, valued at $13,194,611.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roelof Botha bought 495,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,024.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and have sold 28,777 shares valued at $1,487,371. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Block in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Block Price Performance

SQ stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,130,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,605,092. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.99. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.74 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $89.97.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

