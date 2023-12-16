Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Takes $6.64 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,639,000. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 1.2% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BILS. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

BILS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.33. The company had a trading volume of 357,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,640. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.25. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $99.02 and a one year high of $99.62.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

