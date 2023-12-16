Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.41. 3,445,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,270,931. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $33.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.02. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

