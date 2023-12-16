Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Trims Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

D traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $48.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,031,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,728. The company has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.00.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

