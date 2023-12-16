Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO) Short Interest Update

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the November 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter worth $102,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 33.3% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 34,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 11.8% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 69,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE ACRO opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a business combination target on the infrastructure, infrastructure services, and related sectors in North America.

