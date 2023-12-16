Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $204.15

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $204.15 and last traded at $203.70, with a volume of 74259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.60.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AYI

Acuity Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.24. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,103,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,987,000 after purchasing an additional 161,818 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 820,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,667,000 after acquiring an additional 89,192 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 79,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.