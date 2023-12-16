Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABOS opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a market cap of $166.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -0.37. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $11.31.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Acumen Pharmaceuticals

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 149.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 10,809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 259.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 49,791 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $79,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 721,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,234,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 679,798 shares in the last quarter. 51.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

