Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ABOS opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a market cap of $166.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -0.37. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $11.31.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Acumen Pharmaceuticals
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
