Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.37

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.37 and last traded at $62.17, with a volume of 68853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOLF shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Acushnet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.88.

Acushnet Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $593.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.96 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 9.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 23.64%.

Insider Activity at Acushnet

In related news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,723.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $100,009,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,110,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,454,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,723.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acushnet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

