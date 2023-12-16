ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) CEO George Chamoun Sells 190,471 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) CEO George Chamoun sold 190,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $2,790,400.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,779,642.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, December 13th, George Chamoun sold 124,614 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $1,784,472.48.

ACV Auctions stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,112,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,690. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $2,195,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

