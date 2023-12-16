Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,500 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the November 15th total of 127,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Adamas One Price Performance

NASDAQ JEWL opened at $0.48 on Friday. Adamas One has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88.

Institutional Trading of Adamas One

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adamas One stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Adamas One as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas One

Adamas One Corp., a diamond company, produces single crystal diamonds and diamond materials for diamond jewelry industry and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

