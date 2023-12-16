Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL) Short Interest Up 43.6% in November

Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,500 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the November 15th total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adamas One

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adamas One stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Adamas One at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Adamas One alerts:

Adamas One Price Performance

JEWL opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88. Adamas One has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $4.24.

Adamas One Company Profile

Adamas One Corp., a diamond company, produces single crystal diamonds and diamond materials for diamond jewelry industry and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.