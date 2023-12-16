Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Short Interest Up 18.0% in November

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the November 15th total of 23,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Addentax Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ATXG traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98. Addentax Group has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Addentax Group had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Addentax Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Addentax Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Addentax Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Addentax Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. Institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services.

