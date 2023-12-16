ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.30

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00), with a volume of 2331222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).
ADM Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £1.58 million, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.51.
ADM Energy Company Profile
ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in metals, minerals, and oil and gas projects.
