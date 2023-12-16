Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Boosted by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $584.68. 8,666,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,098. The stock has a market cap of $266.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $579.61 and its 200 day moving average is $533.41. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.11.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

